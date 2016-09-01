Adidas CEO Speaks About Kanye West’s Impact On The Brand

It seems like since coming into the game Kanye West’s been a Hip-Hop fashionista. But it wasn’t until the artist formerly known as the Louis Vuitton Don collaborated with adidas that his eye for needle threading really began to get attention (though his Nike’s were nothing to sneeze at either).

In an interview with the Wall Street Journal, Adidas CEO Herbert Hainer spoke on the impact that Yeezus has had thus far on the clothing brand and confirmed what everyone already knew, Kanye’s a perfectionist.

“Kanye has definitely helped us, no doubt. But he is not only a celebrity who is wearing our products. He was here day and night and worked with the design team. Sometimes he drove the designers crazy, but this also gave our people inspiration. You know how he is.”

Well, with all the hype and thirst that surrounds the release of every Yeezy Boost, Kanye must be doing something right, right?

Rcently, West and adidas announced the proper YEEZY brand, with plans for shoes, apparel and brick and mortar stores.

Check out the rest of the interview that the 62-year-old gave in which he states he talks about the life of a CEO, working with the ever changing global markets, and more.

Photo: Ivan Nikolov/WENN.com