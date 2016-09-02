Kid Cudi Drops Out Of Empire Season 3 Due To “Creative Differences,” Replaced By Lil Romeo

Kid Cudi has reportedly dropped out of playing his role in season 3 or FOX’s Empire.

Entertainment Weekly reports:

EW has learned that actor/rapper Scott “Kid Cudi” Mescudi has been replaced by rapper/actor Romeo Miller in the role of Gram, a rival to Hakeem (Bryshere Gray) and the new love interest for Tiana (Serayah). EW originally broke the news of Mescudi’s casting and has learned he left the series due to “creative differences.” Mescudi had already shot scenes for Empire, so this will likely require some reshoots on the part of production.

Cudi has yet to make any public statements on the shake up. But his replacement Lil Romeo is already letting the world know about his new gig.

The rest of 2016 should still be productive for Cudder. He announced that his new album is finished.