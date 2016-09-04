WATCH: Tyra Banks Drags Drake In Cheesecake Factory In “Childs Play” Video

Tyra Banks will go through your cell phone if you forget it on the table when you go to the bathroom. This is just one thing you’ll learn in Drake‘s new short film, which is actually the video for “Childs Play.”

After getting read the riot act, Dreezy spits his rhymes with remnants of the cheesecake Tyra smashed in his face. Spiff TV directed the clip, and it’s thoroughly entertaining.

Also, that has got to be the nicest Cheesecake Factory dining room ever.

Watch the video—an Apple Music exclusive— for “Childs Play” below.

Photo: screen cap