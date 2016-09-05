Diddy Says President Obama “Shortchanged” Black People, Says Blacks Should “Hold Their Votes” This Year [VIDEO]

Sean “Diddy” Combs offered some criticism for the eight years of the Obama Presidency.

Diddy appeared on MSNBC’s Politics Nation this past weekend to talk about the new Capital Prep charter school that he opened in his hometown Harlem, N.Y. But he wound up giving his thoughts on the 2016 Presidential campaign. He also had some words for the outgoing President.

In a sitdown with Rev. Al Sharpton, Diddy says:

“My number one thing, though, to be honest, is black people, I feel like we put President Obama in the White House. When I look back, I just wanted more done for my people because that’s the name of the game. This is politics. You put somebody in office you get in return the things that you care about for your communities. I think we got a little bit shortchanged. That’s not knocking the President. There’s a lot going on, a lot of balls for him to juggle, he’s done an excellent job, you know, but I think it’s time to turn up the heat because the black vote is going to decide who is the next president of the United States.”

Diddy also weighed in on Hilary Clinton’s presidential bid, saying that she hasn’t done enough to earn the Black vote.

Diddy says:

“I hope [Hilary Clinton] starts to directly talk to the black community. It really makes me feel, you know, almost hurt that our issues are not addressed and we’re such a big part of the voting [bloc]…I honestly think he heat has to be turned up so much that as a community, we got to hold our vote. Really revolutionize the game. Make them come for our vote. It’s a whole different strategy but I think we need to hold our vote because I don’t believe any of [the candidates].”

That is definitely a far cry from the “Vote Or Die” campaign that he created 12 years ago. His strategy sounds similar to the ones Killer Mike and Marc Lamont Hill have been suggesting.

How do you feel? Should Black people stay home on election day?

Photo: Screenshot