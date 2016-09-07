Drake Snaps After Learning Millions In Jewelry Was Stolen From His Tour Bus [VIDEO]

Drake was not a happy camper after finding out a gang of jewelry was lifted from one of his Summer Sixteen tour buses. Drizzy was seen cursing out whoever was responsible for letting the bus get pilfered (even it probably wasn’t even dude’s fault).

Reports TMZ:

Drake went ballistic early Wednesday morning after learning one of his tour buses was targeted by thieves, who made off with 2 to 3 million dollars in bling. Drake and Future were performing at the Talking Stick Resort Arena in Phoenix Tuesday night when a thief or thieves made it onto a bus shared by the 2 rappers. They took a briefcase that contained millions of dollars in jewelry.

After initial reports that the jewelry belonged to Future, the bling actually belonged to the 6 God’s DJ, Future the Prince.

So Drizzy’s tour DJ can afford millions of dollars in jewelry? What a time to be alive indeed.

Hope he had insurance…

—

Photo: screen cap