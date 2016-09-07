Lil Wayne “No Mercy (Undisputed Show Intro),” Dave East “One Way,” & More | Wired Tracks 9.7.16

Skip Bayless has embarked on a new frontier with his new Fox show Skip And Shannon: Undisputed, which premiered on Tuesday (Sept. 6). The veteran sports journalist commissioned his friend Lil Wayne to create the show’s intro.

Titled “No Mercy,” the track appears below in today’s Wired Tracks. Bayless speaks on the show alongside Shannon Sharpe and moderator Joy Taylor. It airs on Fox Sports 1 at 9:30AM EST.

Photo: Instagram

