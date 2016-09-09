Kendrick Lamar Says “F*ck That” To Lil Wayne Retirement, Raps Classic Hot Boy Verses [VIDEO]

Kendrick Lamar just proved how much of a Lil Wayne fan he is in a new video where he tells the allegedly retired rapper “f*ck that.”

When Lil Wayne hopped on Twitter and talked about being “mentally defeated” and threatening to retire from rapping, it set off a wave of reactions from both fans and fellow artists offering support.

But none of them have gone to the lengths that Kendrick Lamar has gone to try and keep the original Hot Boy on the microphone. Lamar uploaded a video of himself rapping verses from Lil Wayne’s early catalog, including his Hoy Boy era verses like “Respect My Mind” and “Ridin.”

He pulled the ultimate fan move and blasted people for shouting “Sqad Up” on social media and proceeded to rap more verses from the older end of Weezy’s catalog.

An obviously sauced up Lamar spoke directly into the camera at some points saying, “We going all the way back, when he was motherf*ckin’ 16, 15 years old on some Hot Boy sh*t. Day one … Talking ’bout retiring and shit. Fuck that! Retire, quitting rap, whatever you wanna call it … No! No! No! No!”

Photo: Screenshot