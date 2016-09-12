Rick Ross “No U-Turns,” 24hrs ft. Ty Dolla $ign & Yo Gotti “Count Me Out,” & More | Wired Tracks 9.12.16

With summer coming to a close, Rick Ross keeps the season alive with a new heater titled “No U-Turns.”

The MMG head honcho is a well known studio rat, so it’s unclear if this tune will appear on a forthcoming project or if it’s just a song to whet appetites in the meantime. Stream Ricky Rozay’s “No U-Turns” in Wired Tracks below.

—

Photo: Instagram

—

