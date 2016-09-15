Drake On Kid Cudi Rant: “You Getting Way Too High” [VIDEO]

Drake responded to Kid Cudi’s claims that he uses “30 ghostwriters” by bringing up Cudder’s history of drug abuse.

Cudi set Twitter on fire Wednesday when he let his thumbs let loose and accuse his former mentor Kanye West and Drake of using songwriting teams to make their hits.

Kanye responded by blasting Cudi for biting the hand that fed him at the Tampa leg of his Saint Pablo tour.

Drake has followed suit by using his stage at the the Oakland stop of his Summer Sixteen tour to address Cudi’s remarks.

Borrowing from O.T. Genasis’ “Cut It,” Drake rapped “Boy you getting way too high, you need to Cud-it.”

Get it? “Cudi…Cud-it?” Clever or nah?

Drake threw another shot saying “I heard boys were talking down today. Shout out to my brother Kanye West. We both got sold-out shows.”

