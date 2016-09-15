Kanye West’s “Through The Wire” Gets Conspiracy Theory Treatment On Twitter

After getting called out by Kid Cudi for whatever asinine reason Cudi thought up, Kanye West’s infamous car accident that led him to pen and spit his classic “Through The Wire” through a wired jaw is suddenly being questioned on social media.

The accident which led to the hit single that helped set Kanye apart from his Hip-Hop peers in the class of ‘02 and put him on the road to superstardom is now coming under scrutiny from – of all people – a twitterer. Because you know, twitter has all the truth and answers in the universe and tend to disregard photographic evidence to the contrary.

didn't he get jumped because he stole music or something for some people and didnt give credit? — its brinem ahhhhh 💯 (@whysotrill) September 15, 2016

Now everyone on the Twitterverse has hopped on the bandwagon and proceeded to add their two cents – and tweets – on the situation. Needless to say, real Hip-Hopper’s ain’t trying to hear none of that noise.

But like the old saying goes, all publicity is good publicity, right? People wanna ruin his reputation but they’re just doing Yeezy a favor these days.

Hit the flip to peep what people have to say about the latest Kanye conspiracy theory and sound off on whether any of this has any merit to it.

Spoiler alert: it doesn’t.

Kanye lied about the car accident and was jumped by Chicago dudes over music beef? Was Through the Wire a lie? pic.twitter.com/lDUZLpDm7g — Philip Lewis (@Phil_Lewis_) September 15, 2016

Realizing how stupid people are after seeing why "Through The Wire" is trending pic.twitter.com/ECojo0cUym — Ani Caribbean (@AniCaribbean) September 15, 2016

https://twitter.com/HardysCloset/status/776459947961905152

Photo: WENN.com

