DJ Khaled Goes Undercover As Lyft Driver, Finds Out Fans Think He’s “Dramatic” [VIDEO]

DJ Khaled is the latest celebrity to go undercover as a Lyft driver. In the process, he found out what people really think of him and his inspirational behavior.

Going by the name “Billy the locksmith,” DJ Khaled put on a hat and some glasses to try and disguise himself from being the cloth-talking, key-having icon that he is. While some people spotted the jig at the start, other riders engaged with “Billy” talking about everything from who their favorite rappers are to what they do for a living. He even asked some of them to touch his beard.

The most interesting part of the video comes when “Billy” starts asking them what they think of DJ Khaled. One rider said she looks to Khaled’s inspiration for daily inspiration, while another straight up said that “he’s a bit much” and called him “dramatic.”

Being the positive thinker that he is, Khaled took “dramatic” to mean “passionate.”

Check out the shenanigans for yourself below.

Photo: Screenshot