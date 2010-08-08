Kanye West Pushes Back Album And Reveals Possible Album Name [Video]

Kanye West has announced on Ustream that his album will be pushed back, and hinted at a possible title for his upcoming album.

Kanye, who took to Ustream on a hotel balcony in Korea, announced that his new album’s release date has been pushed back to “sometime in November.” This is about 2 months past its original September 14th release date, that was suppose to be party of G.O.O.D. Music Day.

The rapper also revealed the titles of two possible singles “Lost in the World” or “All of the Lights” that will follow “Power” adding that the next single will be released within the next month.

Kanye also hinted the title of the album in a recent interview with NY mag after the question was asked,

“And I understand you’ve heard that “Dark Twisted Fantasy” is the name of the album”

I would say not locked-in, and it would probably not get locked until closer to the time of the album release.

