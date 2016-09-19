Beyhive Heated Because Beyoncé’s Lemonade Did Not Win An Emmy

Beyoncé‘s super-fans, best known to the world as the “Beyhive,” were hoping that their heroine would snag one of the four Emmy Awards she was up nominated for by way of her mini-movie, Lemonade. However, Queen Bey did not take home an award and she was a no-show at the event, causing the Beyhive to hop all the way into their feelings.

The Hive had high hopes that B would show up and slay the awards but that was just one of the many letdowns during the Sunday broadcast of the Emmys. Adding to the injury, Beyoncé was nominated in four different categories for Lemonade and lost the Outstanding Directing for a Variety Special award to Grease Live!

As it stands, the Hive was not amused and we’ve collected the best of their collective cry for Emmy justice below and on the following pages.

Wait Lemonade was eligible for an Emmy last night and lost to Grease?!?! — 💣 (@MicFizzle) September 19, 2016

Beyoncé & Kahlil deserved that Emmy for directing #LEMONADE. it was flawless, meticulous, innovative. Grease Live was basic af #Emmys — Kevin Allred (@KevinAllred) September 19, 2016

—

Photo: WENN.com

