Apple Music’s Jimmy Iovine Waves Off TIDAL Acquisition Rumors

Jimmy Iovine needs you to know that he doesn’t want Jay Z’s TIDAL music streaming service.

This past summer rumors began circulating that Apple Music was in talks to purchase Jay Z’s TIDAL . The main draw being TIDAL’s relationships with artists like Beyoncè, Rihanna and Kanye West, all of whom streamed their new albums exclusively on TIDAL upon their release.

Those rumors were then printed by the Wall Street Journal where they insisted that talks were indeed going down, even if they didn’t result in a deal. Then, Kanye West added his mandatory two cents demanding that both sides sit down and that Apple just “give Jay his check.”

https://twitter.com/kanyewest/status/759436006810460160

https://twitter.com/kanyewest/status/759449038097747968

Well, Apple Music’s Jimmy Iovine has finally spoke up on the situation and reveals that they do not have have a check for Jay and TIDAL, nor were they ever checking for him.

“We’re really running our own race,” says Iovine to BuzzFeed News. “We’re not looking to acquire any streaming services.”

Last week it was reported that despite artist exclusives and streaming events like the Made In America festival and the Yeezy Season fashion shows, TIDAL doubled their losses in 2015 to the tune of $28 million. TIDAL has also been accused of cooking their subscription and streaming numbers.

The separation of music between the two services have cause many fans, and some artists to voice their displeasure of being stuck in the middle. In addition to West, producer Metro Boomin has questioned why he has to have two different services to listen to classic Jay Z songs of The Blueprint album and new Drake songs. Kid Cudi has also ranted about the situation saying the “art is lost.”

Jay Z introduced TIDAL to the marketplace with much fanfare. He debuted the service with a press conference featuring a hosts of celebrity co-owners that included Madonna and Alicia Keys. He then hosted a concert where he gave an epic freestyle dissing Apple and Spotify.

Do you think Jay will keep think TIDAL going or cut his losses soon?

Photo: WENN.com