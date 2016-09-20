Gucci Mane Is Off House Arrest, Dropping Woptober In…October

Gucci Mane is dropping his new album Woptober in…wait for it…October. Guwop’s latest volley in his “opulent” return to rap glory will be available on October 17.

La Flare just dropped his proper return, Everybody Looking, a couple of months ago. Recently, the Atlanta rapper opened up the BET Hip Hop Awards, which will air on October 4.

Also worth noting, Gucci Mane is off house arrest, meaning, he will be taking his now usually shirtless show on the road. How do we know this?

Because he took to Instagram to share cutting his ankle monitor off with his 317K+ followers.

You can pre-order Woptober, via iTunes, right here.

—

Photo: Instagram