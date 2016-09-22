11 Things We Learned From Gucci Mane On Hot 97

Since getting out of jail, Gucci Mane has been one of the hottest name out in the streets but his house arrest situation had limited the moves he was able to make, hence, preventing him from fully taking advantage of his momentum.



Well, the house arrest is officially a memory and Gucci is primed and ready to make his presence felt in the Hip-Hop game.

After celebrating his fully granted freedom by hitting up the strip club, Guwop checked in with Funk Master Flex and chopped it up about how he shed his pounds behind bars, living the sober life, and how those clone rumors impacted his everyday life.

Here are the 11 things we learned about Gucci Mane on Funk Master Flex.

Photo: Hot 97

