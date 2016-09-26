Beef Done: Young Thug Apologizes To Future For Comparing Him To Tito Jackson

Young Thug has turned over a new leaf. The artist also known as “Jeffery” has apologized to his short-time social media foe Future.

Thugger, who has beefed with everyone from Plies to The Game via social media, picked an unlikely fight with fellow Atlanta rapper Future last year. Feeling offended by producer Metro Boomin‘s assertion that he was copying Future’s strategy by dropping multiple mixtapes back-to-back-to-back, Thugger went on a rant that included comparing himself to Michael Jackson and Future to Tito.

Not Jermaine, Janet or even Freddie. Tito, brah.

A nigga music couldn't ever sound nowhere near mines…. ((IM MICHEAL)) he's ((TITO)) — Young Thug ひ (@youngthug) November 10, 2015

What followed was a brief back and forth of subliminal shots on Twitter.

