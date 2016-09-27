Danny Brown Premieres Atrocity Exhibition 3 Days Early | Wired Tracks 9.27.16

The wait is over. Danny Brown’s promise to deliver his new album, Atrocity Exhibition, comes to fruition today – three days ahead of schedule.

A tracklist featuring 15 songs – just long enough to not feel cheated, but absolutely not a drag to listen through – includes guest appearances from Kendrick Lamar, Earl Sweatshirt, and Ab-Soul (“Really Doe”), B-Real of Cypress Hill (“Get Hi”), Kelela (“From the Ground”), and Petite Noir (“Rolling Stone”).

Stream Danny Brown’s Atrocity Exhibition in Wired Tracks below.

—

Photo: Instagram

—

Dej Loaf – “Beef N Broccoli”

Robb Bank$ – “It Wasn’t Me”

Fat Trel – “Broccoli (Remix)”

Ro Ransom ft. Kensei Abbot & Nessly – “Invented Swag”

Kipp Stone – “God Up”

Giles ft. Cyhi The Prynce – “Opulent AF”

Wave Chapelle ft. K Camp & Coldway – “Don’t See ‘Em”

Big Sant – sleEp

The Boy Illinois ft. Millie Mesh – “Fly High”

https://soundcloud.com/envoyclubusa/sets/black-lives-matter-ep

Scholito – Black Lives Matter EP