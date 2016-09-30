A$AP Rocky Is The New Creative Director For MTV Labs

A$AP Rocky, who owns the creative company AWGE, will have the ability to have MTV and Viacom Velocity’s backing to tinker with several ideas and using company assets to see what sticks. This latest venture adds to several past deals Rocky has secured in the past, including his most recent campaign with the Guess fashion line.

From today’s press release:

“MTV is a name we grew up with – everyone knows them as innovators and champions of building artist’s careers. I’m honored to have this opportunity and can’t wait to show people what we have been working on,” said A$AP Rocky.