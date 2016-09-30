A$AP Rocky Is The New Creative Director For MTV Labs

A$AP Rocky scored yet another career high mark after the rapper and fashion icon was named the creative director for MTV Labs on Friday. MTV and Viacom Velocity, the network’s creative agency, will task Rocky with creating original content and develop branded content alongside the agency.
A$AP Rocky, who owns the creative company AWGE, will have the ability to have MTV and Viacom Velocity’s backing to tinker with several ideas and using company assets to see what sticks. This latest venture adds to several past deals Rocky has secured in the past, including his most recent campaign with the Guess fashion line.
From today’s press release:
“MTV is a name we grew up with – everyone knows them as innovators and champions of building artist’s careers. I’m honored to have this opportunity and can’t wait to show people what we have been working on,” said A$AP Rocky.“As a dominant platform for youth culture, MTV has always given voice to fans and tapped artists who can deeply connect to them,” said Niels Schuurmans, EVP and Chief Creative Officer, Viacom Velocity. “A$AP Rocky is a unique Millennial artist whose influence as an innovator and disruptor spans music, film, art, and fashion. What was so compelling to us is his authentic love for fans and the MTV brand, along with his desire to collaborate with us and our marketing partners to develop ideas that drive real cultural impact.”
Kicking off the new business union will be Rocky performing exclusive tracks from the upcoming A$AP Mob group album, Cozy Tapes Vol 1 today at MTV’s Times Square studio.
Fans who wish to see a performance from the album’s lead single, “Crazy Brazy” can tune in to MTV at 6:25 ET or via MTV’s digital platforms. Other members of the A$AP Mob are also scheduled to perform.
