Drake Putting Summer Sixteen Tour On Pause After Ankle Injury

Fans looking forward to seeing Drake and Future torch stages in their cities this weekend are certainly disappointed after news that the Canadian superstar had to shut down the Summer Sixteen Tour. Drizzy suffered an ankle jury while on the tour, and the shows will be rescheduled at a later time.

The tour’s weekend stops to Drake’s hometown of Toronto, Philadelphia, and a stop in Newark, N.J. next week have all been put on hold so that the rapper can heal up.

A statement from Drake explained his disappointment in not being able to continue on, but promised fans he’ll make it up to them at a later date. The statement from Drake’s website can be read in full below.

