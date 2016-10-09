Dr. Dre Threatens Sony Pictures With Lawsuit Over Michel’le Biopic

Dr. Dre wants no parts of the Michel’le biopic, and doesn’t want it to be seen by anyone else if it shows him beating a woman. The N.W.A founder has threatened Sony with a lawsuit if it releases, Surviving Compton: Dre, Suge & Michel’le, which often depicts him assaulting the R&B singer.

Sony Pictures is set to release “Surviving Compton: Dre, Suge & Michel’le” … a film that depicts Dre as a woman beater. We’ve learned Dre’s legal team fired off a cease and desist letter … demanding that Sony back off, if it doesn’t want to end up in court. According to the letter, Dre flatly denies ever abusing Michel’le. It makes reference to the fact that they dated around 30 years ago and she never hinted at abuse or any type of violent behavior on his part. They also say she never sought medical treatment or filed a police report. We’re told Dre’s character in the film is extremely violent — attacking Michel’le by pulling her hair, punching her in the face and even pulling a gun on her.

HipHopDX screened the film and confirms that Dre’s character is seen putting hands on Michel’le, noting “much of the focal point is on Michel’le’s physical, verbal and mentally abusive relationship with the creator of The Chronic, and eventually the head of Death Row Records as well.”

Suge Knight would probably be firing off a cease & desist, too, but he’s currently fighting a murder charge.

Surviving Compton: Dre, Suge & Michel’le is set to premiere Oct. 15 at 8/7 c on Lifetime.

