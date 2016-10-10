Jay Z Producing TV Show About African-American Special Ops Sniper

Jay Z is taking a break from rapping to get into producing. Television producing that is.

According to PageSix, Young Hova will produce an NBC drama series about Nicholas Irving—the first African-American special ops sniper to serve in the US Army 3rd Ranger Battalion.

The miniseries will be based on The Reaper’s 2015 memoir, The Reaper: Autobiography of One of The Deadliest Special Ops Snipers and will star Emmy winning actor Sterling K. Brown (The People v O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story) as the legendary Irving—a man who was so deadly with his tool that he earned the nickname “The Reaper” and had an AR-15 named after him.

Now with all the hoorah and praise that American Sniper received in 2014, we’re wondering if “The Reaper” will receive the same kind of accolades as “The Legend,” Chris Kyle.

