Floyd Mayweather Just Joined Team #AllLivesMatter, Says Colin Kaepernick Should Stand [VIDEO]

Undefeated boxing champ Floyd Mayweather just took a swing and missed in a new interview where The Money Team leader shouted out #AllLivesMatter and offered his thoughts on Colin Kaepernick.

The crazy thing is, nobody really asked him, he showed his card willingly.

When FightHype.com asked him why aren’t more fighters able to sell Pay-Per-View fights at the level that he can, Mayweather ducked the punch and came back throwing haymakers.

“I’m here to say all lives matters,” he starts out saying. “A lot of times we get stuck and we’re followers. You hear one person say, ‘Black lives matters!’ or ‘Blue lives matters!’ All lives matters.”

Money Mayweather also offered a lesson where he compared boxing to interacting with possibly homicidal police officers.

He says, “What I learned from boxing that everyone can take for real life is follow directions. Follow order. Don’t give nobody no hard time.”

In case Mayweather missed the memo and watched a little too much Fox News one night, Black Lives Matters was started and has grown in the wake of police officers and vigilantes killing unarmed Black men and getting away with it. Trayvon Martin, Tamir Rice, Eric Garner, Philando Castile, Alton Sterling and Terence Crutcher weren’t giving the police or fake police like George Zimmerman a “hard time” when each of them were killed.

For the final low blow, Mayweather said that he thinks Colin Kaepernick should stop kneeling and stand up and get his starting quarterback job back.

Mayweather is entitled to his own opinion. He may be trying to distance himself from resistance altogether after the media tried to connect him to Gavin Long, the Baton Rouge man who killed a police officer in July, simply because he was wearing a TMT hat in a Youtube video.

Has Floyd been dismissed from the cookout altogether? Or will we still allow him to pay for everything?

See Floyd’s comments after the jump.

