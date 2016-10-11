Chance The Rapper’s “3” Cap Gets Official New Era Release

Chance The Rapper‘s critically-acclaimed Coloring Book project featured the popular artist donning a No. 3 baseball cap on the cover of the release. Now fans who have been dying to own the cap can now do so after New Era and Chance have made the hat an official release.

According to the good folks at HypeBeast, over at Chance’s website, the “3” cap has long since been sold out but can be purchased for $45 a pop when the shelves are eventually restocked. We’re pretty sure that Chance’s rabid fanbase will be see rocking the cap during his shows at various intervals.

It’s been a good media year for Chance who already had the good fortune of having his own Twitter emoji based on the “3” cap and a world tour that began with a star-studded kickoff festival in his hometown.

Are you feeling the Chance The Rapper “3” cap? Let us know in the comments section if so.

Photo: JLN Photography/WENN.com