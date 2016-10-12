T.I. Eloquently Checks Floyd Mayweather For #AllLivesMatter Rant, Calls It “Socially Irresponsible”

In his latest display of “wokeness” T.I. spoke directly to Floyd Mayweather after the champ uttered “all lives matter” in an interview.

T.I. still isn’t here for the #AllLivesMatter movement. Just last week he had to stop ESPN’s Stephen A. Smith in his tracks for bringing up the “what about Black on Black crime” argument. Now, he’s asking Floyd Mayweather if he really knows what he’s saying when he uses the phrase “all lives matter.”

In a lengthy Instagram post, the King addressed the Champ saying:

Yo, @floydmayweather all our past personal differences & opinions of each other aside…. This is socially irresponsible,inconsiderate,& insensitive. It mirrors delusional oblivion in a way only brainwashing tactics can achieve. This completely undermines & discredits the movements that fight for the plights of our people. You’re a leader whether you know it or not. Don’t get so lost in personal possession or individual achievement that you lose sight of the things that are larger than all of us. Freedom, equality, justice, human rights,qualities of life that have been withheld (or given out sparingly) from our people for generations (400 yrs approximately). A true champion is a man of the people. A true champion makes sacrifices for the people & takes a stand against injustices for those who may not be strong enough or able to do so. A true champion is great inside as well as out. There’s a difference in “Greatness” & being “Great” at something. “Greatness” isn’t a measure of your abilities & accomplishments, “Greatness” is a measure of your morals,integrity & principles throughout life. Oppression knows no neutral ground. Either you’re the oppressed,or you’re the oppressor. What side would you like to believe you’re on? While some will try to make this more critical than I hope for it to seem…it must be said. The world is watching. I have an obligation to myself & those who follow me to address this. Just know I ain’t looking to clown you,I’m just trying to enlighten you,hoping that with better insight you can use your powers for good. Respectfully…-King #USorELSE

How do you think the Champ will respond? Do you think he will understand the big words T.I. used?

All jokes aside, even though T.I. threw a couple jabs [pun intended] in there, this is just about the most respectful way you can come at somebody who doesn’t seem to understand what #BlackLivesMatter is about.

It’s especially respectful considering that the last time these two crossed paths they were duking it out in restaurant.

