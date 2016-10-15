Common’s Black America Again Tracklisting Lives Up To Its Title, Drops On Obama’s Election Date

Common is dropping his eleventh album, Black America Again, November 4 and it looks like it could be some of his best work so far.

We keep asking if Common is in your “Top” MCs list and he keeps giving us reasons to belong.

The Oscar-winning, veteran Chicago MC has reached into his rolodex to craft what may be one of the most important listens of the year. Black America Again is bookended wit appearances from Bilal which can never be a bad thing. If you remember, it was Common who introduced all of us to Bilal back in 2000 when he featured him on his single “6th Sense.”

He reunites with his “Glory” co-star John Legend for “Rain” and we can’t to hear what the album version of “The Day Women Took Over” with BJ The Chicago Kid. He gave us slice of the song during his NPR Tiny Desk concert at The White House. He also adds a woman’s touch all over the album with features from Marsha Ambrosius, Elena, Tasha Cobbs and Syd from The Internet.

We’ve already been treated to power title track featuring Stevie Wonder, so we can only imagine what the rest of this album has the potential to be.

Peep the tracklist below. Black America Again drops on November 4, which also happens to be eight years to the day that Barack Obama was elected President, the first time. The album is also available for presale right now.