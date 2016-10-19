Eminem Comes For Trump and George Zimmerman On “Campaign Speech” [LISTEN]

No. 1, Eminem is working on a new album. No. 2, until then, he dropped a new “Campaign Speech” that finds him spitting bars that feature Donald Trump and George Zimmerman in his (lyrical) gun sights.

Starting off a capella, before eventually segueing into an apocalyptic groove, on occasion, Marshall Mathers spits bars that will have his stans foaming at the mouth at the return of their rap savior.

“You say Trump don’t kiss ass like a puppet/Cause he runs his campaign with his own cash for the funding/And that’s what you wanted/I f*cking loose cannon whose blunt with his hand on the button/Who doesn’t have to answer to no one?,” he raps.

Em also spit about putting George Zimmerman in four inch heels and running up on Uncle Sam naked, too.

Listen to the blistering, almost 8-minute long freestyle below.

Don't worry I'm working on an album! Here's something meanwhile. https://t.co/QX3cdpqFD2 — Marshall Mathers (@Eminem) October 19, 2016

