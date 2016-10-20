Kanye West Airs Out Jay Z In Very Personal Saint Pablo Concert Rant [VIDEO]

Kanye West‘s latest concert rant is probably his boldest one yet. He blasted his “big brother” Jay Z over some very professional and personal issues he has with him right now.

Kanye West concerts are guaranteed to deliver one of two things, great music and epic rants. The latter was the show stealer at the Seattle stop of his recently-extended Saint Pablo tour.

In fan captured video West can be heard airing out Jay Z blaming him for everything from the Apple vs. TIDAL streaming music wars to their children not playing together.

“Y’all ain’t get what y’all was suppose to get with me and Drake because of some Tidal/Apple [Music] bullsh*t,” Kanye yelled. “This sh*t got me tight, yo! Every time I perform [‘N*ggas in Paris’], I think about this sh*t. I think about the politics and the bullsh*t. I think about how hard I go for music, for art, for y’all, the fans. How hard we go.”

He also revealed why Jay Z did not appear on Drake’s “Pop Sh*t,” saying Jay stayed off the song out of loyalty to Meek Mill.

“It went into some Tidal/Apple political sh*t about percentage on songs,” added. “I can’t take this sh*t, bro! Our kids have never even played together.”

Listen to the madness for yourself below.

Photo: WENN.com

1 2Next page »