Man Being Sued For Posing As Drake’s Manager And Scamming Promoters

A man from Milwaukee, Wisconsin is being sued for posing as the manager of Lil Wayne and Drake while scamming promoters for thousands of dollars

According to a complaint filed by Eagles Entertainment Inc. the defendant, Joey Turner Jr. impersonated Cortez Bryant to book the Canadian superstar rapper. Turner, who allegedly contacted Eagles Entertainment and misrepresented himself, claimed that he was Cortez Bryant in hopes to book the rapper for an upcoming show in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.

He told Eagle Entertainment that Drake’s asking fee was $90,000 and collected a $9,000 deposit, for a show that was supposed to take place September 1st.

Eagles Entertainment said in the lawsuit:

“In making his statements the defendant knew that the statements and misrepresentations of defendant were in fact false and intentionally fraudulent.”

Eagles Entertainment is seeking a total of $27,000 in damages, plus lawyer and court costs.