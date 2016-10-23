CLOSE
Kanye West To Boycott The Grammys If Frank Ocean Isn’t Nominated

Another day, another Kanye West rant. During the Saint Pablo Tour stop Saturday (Oct. 22) at the Oracle Arena in Oakland. 

Apparently Yeezy is a big time Frank Ocean fan. So much so that’s he’s willing to boycott anyone who doesn’t give him his proper due.

“And I’ll tell you this right now, if [Frank Ocean’s] album’s not nominated in no categories, I’m not showing up to the Grammys,” said Yeezy last night. “As artists, we gotta come together to fight the bullsh*t they been throwing us with.”

Unfortunately, it seems like West didn’t get the memo.

As we previously reported, neither Ocean’s Endless album nor his Blonde album is eligible for a Grammy because his label didn’t submit the projects in time for consideration.

Good try, though.

https://twitter.com/utorlive/status/790177709171306496

Photo: WENN.com

