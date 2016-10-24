Drake Drops 4 News Songs, Disses Pusha T [LISTEN]

Drake had a busy Sunday night (Oct. 23). On his OVO Sound Radio show on Beats 1, the 6 God announced a new project called More Life and dropped four news songs—one of which included diss bars aimed at Pusha T.

The songs Drake dropped were “Two Birds, One Stone,” a remix to Santan Dave’s “Wanna Know,” “Sneakin’,” featuring 21 Savage and “Fake Love.”

But “Two Birds, One Stone” is getting the most attention since Drizzy decided to come for Push A Ton (guess he took those bars on “H.G.T.V.” personal).

“But really it’s you with all the drug dealer stories that’s gotta stop, though/You made a couple chops and now you think you Chapo/If you ask me though, you ain’t lining the trunk with kilos / You bagging weed with all your ni**as watching Pacino.”

But what of Drake and Kanye West creating a collab project, when Push is the President of the latter’s G.O.O.D. Music label?

Kid Cudi also caught some bars, but that’s not going over too well becuase of his current circumstances.

As for More Life, it drops in December. Listen to “Two Birds, One Stone” below, check the rest of the cuts over at Miss Info.

Photo: WENN.com