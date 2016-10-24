Soulja Boy And Bow Wow Announce Joint Album, Says It’s The Next “Watch The Throne” [VIDEO]

Soulja Boy and Bow Wow have announced the are dropping a new album together this week titled Ignorant Sh*t.

For those of you upset that there will never be a Watch The Throne 2 because Jay Z and Kanye West aren’t seeing eye-to-eye right now, don’t fret. Soulja Boy and Bow Wow are here to save you.

The pair of under-30 rappers have announced that they are dropping a joint album together on Apple Music next week. According to a post on Bow Wow’s Instagram page, the album will be titled Ignorant Sh*t and it comes with a financial advisory sticker. Bow Wow warns that the album is not for “broke hating mafukas” and that if you don’t have money you won’t understand the music, so don’t even listen.

He writes:

Surprise: #newmusic#bowwow#souljaboy#newalbum “Ignorant Shit” soundtrack 2 a young rich nigga life. Get motivated 🔥 TUESDAY ITUNES@souljaboy IGNORANT SHIT TOUR COMING! #thatway@applemusic BROKE HATING MAFUKAS WONT UNDERSTAND THIS TYPE OF MUSIC SO DONT EVEN LISTEN.

In the clip he posted, Bow Wow can be heard rapping about how he has “been balling for a long time, you know h*es come and go, just like LeBron’s hairline.”

Photo: Instagram Screenshot

