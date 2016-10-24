Floyd Mayweather Dressed Up As Money Mayweather At Mariah Carey’s Halloween Party [PHOTOS]

Floyd Mayweather must have misread the memo about Mariah Carey’s Halloween bash.

Sometimes you’re just too rich and famous to dress up for Halloween. This must have been Floyd Mayweather‘s logic when he showed up to Mariah Carey’s Halloween party dressed as himself.

When you are reportedly worth $400 million, it’s hard to hide behind a mask. Judging from Mayweather’s behavior on social media, he doesn’t seem like the type to want to not be seen.

Other partygoers included Tameka “Tiny” Harris, wife of T.I. and allegedly the reason why T.I. and Floyd got into a Las Vegas brawl two years ago. Carey’s ex-husband Nick Cannon was there with their children and all seemed to be in great spirits. Master P was there too, sans costume. But he was rocking army fatigues so maybe he was going as a No Limit Soldier.

