Kirk Franklin Talks “Saving” Kanye And Working With Chance The Rapper [VIDEO]

Kirk Franklin is featured in his own MTV mini-documentary and spoke on working with Kanye West and Chance The Rapper.

Kirk Franklin has been catching flack from conventional Christians ever since he changed the sound of Gospel music with his 1992 debut album Kirk Franklin & The Family. Fast forward almost 25 years later he’s still getting side eyed for working with artists like Kanye West and posing for pictures with guys like 2 Chainz.

In a new MTV documentary titled The Gospel According To Kirk Franklin, the genre-bending Gospel artist shared his thoughts about working with rappers and how more of them, as well as musical artists in general, should be using their platforms to fight injustice and inspire others.

On working Kanye on “Ultra Light Beam”:

“I got a lot of criticism from a lot of Christians for working with Kanye. A lot of people questioned my integrity. Questioned my spirituality. Questioned my Christianity. It challenged me and it was very painful. Some people responded like I was out there twerking and cussing and turning up. But I’m doing me,” the gospel musician responded. Using Kanye West as an example, he makes the point, “Who’s to say that someone is so far that God’s love can’t grab them where they are? But we don’t go get them because we don’t want to leave the rules of the church?”

On working with Chance The Rapper:

“I did Pitchfork [Music Festival] last year with Chance and we just kind of built a relationship from there. When I first heard that Chance The Rapper was somebody who even knew my music and knew who I was. I mean, he knew more about my music than I did. He talked about my influence on him, how he used to listen to my music when he was young in church, and how my music influences his music now.”

“I didn’t plan any of this,” added, insisting that the rappers reach out to him to work. “I didn’t call Kanye, I didn’t call Chance.”

Watch the entire documentary for yourself below.