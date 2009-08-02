Eminem Issues “Warning” To Mariah Carey

The verbal boxing match between Mariah Carey and Eminem just got that much realer. After the release of her song and video for “Obsessed” about a crazed stalker, things have reached a fever pitch. Em released a new diss song titled “Warning” Thursday. In an attempt to ride further on the mega-star’s glittery coat-tails, the song takes things lower than low with gritty details of the sex life he and Mariah reportedly shared and a warning to “shut the fu*k up” before things get worse, threatening to release pictures and voicemails from the star.

“This is what the fu*ck I do/ Mariah, it ever occur to you that I still have pictures?/ However you prefer to do and goes for you too, Nick, fa**ot/ You think I’m scared of you?/ You gonna ruin my career you better get one/ Like I’ma sit and fight with you over some Slore bit*h cu*t who made me put up with her psycho a*s over 6 months and only spread her legs to let me hit once.”

He even lets his bruised ego get the best of him and risks his own embarrassment admitting to a sexual encounter between them when he had a “performance issue” to say the least.

Listen, girly/ Surely you don’t want me to talk about how I nutted early cause I ejaculated early and bus all over your belly, and you almost started hurling and said I was gross, go get a towel you’re stomach’s curling. Or maybe you do. But if I’m embarrassing me, I’m embarrassing you and don’t you dare say it isn’t true.”

Saved voicemails? Saved pictures? Now I see Mariah’s point. Em, “why you so obsessed with her”? What kind of man tries to make a living dissing a woman he’s obviously still sprung over? Let’s see what Mariah and her legal team have to say about this. And while we’re on disses. Why is it that Eminem’s track record for battle wins only includes pop stars and R&B singers. I’m just saying…

Check the track out here: