Kanye West Co-Wrote Drake’s Kid Cudi & Pusha T Diss Track?

Kanye West has some explaining to do. On the credits to Drake’s “Two Birds, One Stone,” which is a diss tracked aimed at both Kid Cudi and Pusha T, Yeezy is credited as a composer and lyricist.

Despite having their own issues, West has become supportive of Cudi, who is currently in rehab for depression and suicidal urges. Nevertheless, Cudi still let off an aggressive tweet aimed at Drake that warned the 6 God a fade will be delivered on sight.

As for Pusha T, he’s the President of Yeezy’s G.O.O.D. Music label. Maybe the track samples a Yeezy track on the low? Also, they do have a joint album in the works.

Either way, this is awkward.

