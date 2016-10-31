Big Sean Promises New Music This Week, Will Perform On Jimmy Fallon

Big Sean says he has some audio candy dropping for Halloween.

Big Sean is looking to be the soundtrack to your Halloween party tonight. He Detroit rapper took to Instagram to promise “boys n girls” that he’d be dropping some new music today.

What he does drop will be the latest it what has been a moderately busy 2016. In early-Spring he teamed up with Jhene Aiko to drop their collaborative effort Twenty88. Then he appeared on Kanye West’s “Champions” alongside Gucci Mane, 2 Chainz and Quavo, Yo Gotti and Desiigner. He also popped up with 2 Chainz again on a song from Kevin Hart’s What Now movie soundtrack.

The promised songs will be Big Sean’s first solo efforts since his 2015 album Dark Sky Paradise. Back in August he posted a picture of himself listening to his upcoming fourth album with Rick Rubin. It looks like it may be about ready to come out.