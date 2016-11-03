CLOSE
Home

Jay Z Drops Rare Tweet To Promote ‘Get Out the Vote’ Show In Cleveland

Leave a comment

Jay Z doesn’t participate in social media very much. Nevertheless, the rapper turned mogul dropped a tweet yesterday to promote his upcoming ‘Get Out The Vote’ show in Cleveland

The free concert in the “battleground” state of Ohio goes down Friday, Nov. 4 and is in support of Hillary Clinton.

“11/4 Cleveland. Let’s make history (again) Thank you to the incredible artist dedicating their time this Friday!,” tweeted Hov, along with a pic of a quote from author, Nobel Peace Prize winner and Holocaust survivor Eli Weisel.

“We must take sides. Neutrality helps the oppressor, never the victim. Silence encourages the tormentor, never the tormented,” reads part of Weisel’s quote.

So yeah, vote.

Photo: WENN.com

comments – add yours
MORE FROM HIP-HOP WIRED
Wired Video
The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon - Season 6
J.I.D. Rocks “Skrawberries” From ‘DiCaprio 2’ Live On ‘The Tonight Show’ [Video]
11.29.18
FROM SITES WE LOVE
Close