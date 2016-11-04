Watch Future And Drake Link Up Again In “Used To This” [VIDEO]

Future just dropped a surprise track and video for “Used To This” featuring Drake.

Future and Drake spent a lot of time around each other on the Summer Sixteen tour and they found a moment to record a new song and video. “Used To This” features the What A Time To Be Alive rappers rapping with a fantasy team of Mexican soccer players. Donning their own personalized jerseys, Future and Drake spend most of the match observing the women and their curves, but then later join them to turn the game into a party.

The auto-tune heavy track is an ode to getting accustomed to the finer things. “Used To This” is expected to appear on Future’s upcoming Beast Mode 16 project.

Check out the highlights below.