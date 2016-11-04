Beyonce Will Reportedly Join Jay Z At Hillary Clinton Concert In Ohio

Beyonce has reportedly agreed to also campaign for Hillary Clinton as the presidential nominee hopes to secure more support among Blacks and millennials.

CBS News reports that a source has told them they overheard they news backstage at the Country Music Awards where Beyonce was a featured performer Wednesday night.

The potential appearance and campaign support could be the push Clinton needs to defeat her opponent, Donald Trump, who is currently leading in the polls in Ohio.

Jay Z has already confirmed that he will be performing at the voter turnout concert. With Beyonce being one of the biggest and most influential artists in the world, the Clinton campaign is hoping that some of that star power can motivate young African-Americans to vote.

The general sense is that many young Black voters, and Black people period, are unmotivated to show up at the polls and support either candidate. Clinton supported the 1994 Crime Bill that sent many African-Americans to prison, while Trump is well, Donald Trump. Clinton has tried to reconcile for her past and recently promised to invest $25 million in HBCUs. Trump has vowed that “Blacks will vote Trump” because they have nothing to lose.

This is not the first time Beyonce has thrown her support to Clinton. She appeared at one her events last year.

