Pimp C Hated Andre 3000’s Verse On “Int’l Players Anthem” At First [VIDEO]

The late and always outspoken Pimp C didn’t like how Andre 3000 went about recording his verse on the classic “Int’l Players Anthem.” Wonder why?

According to former Jive Records A&R Jeff Sledge, Pimp C didn’t appreciate Andre sending back his verse without the drums under it. As we all know, DJ Paul and Juicy J produced the track and ‘Dre has the opening verse to the song where he is damn near rapping acapella over elements of the Willie Hutch sample that makes the song.

Sledge explains the scene when Pimp C first heard the results.

Per the Waste Of Time podcast:

“You know how it starts with André doing the thing. It’s kinda almost with no drums. It’s a capella and stuff. When André sent his piece back and had no drums, Chad was pissed off He was like ‘F*ck Andre, man. How the f*ck is he gonna send my sh*t back and take my drums out?’ F*ck that.’ He was going off about André taking the drums out. André had a thing. Even if you listen to André’s stuff now, he has a thing. He doesn’t really like drums under his stuff much because he wants people to hear what he’s saying.”

It took Sledge doing some real A&Ring to convince Pimp to let the record stay how it was.

“I was like, ‘Chad, hold up fam,” says Sledge. “Let’s rock it like that because when André doing a capella and then when the beat drops, that’s when your verse drops. And then you, your verse is gonna lift the record up because now the beat is rocking and your verse is kicking. And he’s like ‘Alright, Jeff. I’m gonna give it a shot. If it f*cks up, it’s on you.”

The song indeed went on to “f*ck up” the Billboard charts giving UGK it’s biggest hit ever and it earned them a Grammy nomination that year.

Pimp C was notoriously protective of his music. UGK’s other high profile collaboration, “Big Pimpin'” with Jay Z, almost didn’t happen because Pimp did not like the idea of recording with Jigga, potentially alienating his fanbase. After some convincing from friends and peers, he eventually recorded his verse for the song and it made history as well.

Check out the video of Sledge talking about the conversation he had with Pimp below.

