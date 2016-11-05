Kenny Chesney Explains His Stank Face At Beyonce’s CMA Performance

Kenny Chesney has been forced answer to the BeyHive about why he did anything but smile as he watched Beyonce perform at the Country Music Awards this week.

In case you missed it, Beyonce performed at the Country Music Awards and was joined on stage by The Dixie Chicks. Everyone, except for a handful of “traditional” country music fans, enjoyed the performance. Kenny Chesney was suspected of being one of those haters when he was seen not smiling during the show.

Kenny Chesney is not impressed with Beyonce. 😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/pL2ULerum0 — Dan (@dlepi) November 3, 2016

Like clockwork, the BeyHive went into attack mode. Now, after days of bludgeoning, Chesney has finally spoken out and explained what people think they saw him doing.

He tells the Associated Press:

“I love Beyonce… I loved her Super Bowl performance, her sense of how to make the music hit really hard — and give it drama when she’s onstage.”

He later told ABC News, “fans shouldn’t be so quick to judge him or assume to know what he was thinking.”

True, people ran with a split second of footage and made assumptions. But we all know all logic goes out of the window when it comes to the self-mutilating BeyHive.

Photo: Screenshot