Kid Cudi Performs At ComplexCon w/ Travis Scott and Pharrell [VIDEO]

Kid Cudi must be fresh out of rehab. Cudder hit the stage last night in Long Beach, CA for Day 1 of ComplexCon, and brought along Travis Scott and Pharrell as his special guests.

https://twitter.com/DailyCudder/status/795125159975796736

Says Complex:

One of the most anticipated events at ComplexCon was Kid Cudi’s performance on the main stage for night one, and the Cleveland artist didn’t disappoint as he powered through his catalog of hits and deep cuts alike with an energy that filled the entire arena.

Notable songs performed included “Pursuit of Happiness,” “Frequency,” and “Erase Me.” He also brought out Travis Scott and Pharrell, who performed a handful of collaborations together like “Surfin’,” “Through the Late Night,” and “Way Back.” Cudi repped Cleveland to the fullest by bringing out King Chip as well for “Just What I Am.”