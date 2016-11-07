CLOSE
Drake and Kanye Joint album In The Works

It’s no secret that Drake and Kanye West are going to be collaborating on a new project. The 6 God took to Instagram to fan the flames of hype by posting a pic of him and Yeezy. 

“There goes the neighborhood,” reads the caption of the photo.

So far we know that Kanye West confirmed they’re working together in Vogue, where Hip-Hop lives apparently (we kid, #sarcasm).  They also posted a cryptic sign in their Calabasas, CA neighborhood that read “Calabasas is the new Abu Dhabi,” which featured the OVO and G.O.O.D. Music logos.

Most recently, Yeezy was credited as a co-writer on the Drizzy’s Pusha T and Kid Cudi disses “Two Birds, One Stone.” No worries, though, 40 explained to Genius that Yeezy was was a co-producer courtesy of the drum programming on the track

That’s about it. Oh, Scooter Braun—the guy who discovered Justin Bieber—took to the comments to applaud, too. It’s on.

