Meek Mill Told DJ At Odell Beckham Jr.’s B-Day Bash Not To Play Drake, Allegedly

Meek Mill is apparently still stinging from his beef with Drake, that is if recent rumors are true. Reports say that at Odell Beckham Jr.‘s recent birthday party celebration, the Philadelphia rapper barked on a DJ for playing his Canadian rival’s songs over the sound system.

PageSix reports that Meek and his fiance, Nicki Minaj, were attendees at Beckham’s 24th birthday party at the Jue Lan Club last Friday. The star-studded affair featured professional athlete pals of the New York Giants star wide receiver, including teammate Victor Cruz, and was generally without incident. However, Milly and Drizzy still might have some unfinished business and tensions to work through.

From PageSix:

Meek Mill and Nicki Minaj popped in after midnight with 20 friends. “Meek and Nicki were cuddling and making out most of the night,” a spy said. Mill also requested that the DJ change songs when a tune by his nemesis Drake came on. “His people went nuts. He didn’t want them to play any music by Drake.”

Again, this is all hearsay but it does seem like the rift between the star rappers might never be healed properly.

—

Photo: YouTube Screen Capture