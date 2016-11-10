Childish Gambino “Me And Your Mama,” Smoke DZA & Pete Rock ft. BJ the Chicago Kid, Jadakiss & Styles P “Milestone,” & More | Wired Tracks 11.10.16

Attacking the game from all angles, Donald Glover picks up where his critically acclaimed FX series Atlanta left off by giving his fans just what they wanted – new music. Operating under his artist alias Childish Gambino, he returns with a promise of his new album …Awaken, My Love! and the leading single to boot.

Premiered on Apple Music’s Beats 1 Radio by Zane Lowe, the latter, titled “Me and Your Mama,” is the album’s intro; a heartfelt tune in which ‘Bino professes his love to the apple of his eye, despite the detractors praying on his downfall.

From the vocals of a sounding choir to blazing guitar riffs to the soulful cool down (with tambourine in tow) in the closing moments, this record features a myriad of influences – funk, rock, soul, gospel, and the blues all included.

Gambino’s …Awaken, My Love! releases December 2. Pre-order it here. In the meantime, stream “Me and Your Mama” below.

—

Photo: FX

—

https://soundcloud.com/babygrande/smoke-dza-x-pete-rock-milestone-feat-jadakiss-styles-p-bj-the-chicago-kid

Smoke DZA & Pete Rock ft. BJ the Chicago Kid, Jadakiss & Styles P – “Milestone”

Fat Joe & Remy Ma ft. Ty Dolla $ign – “Money Showers”

O.T. Genasis ft. Remy Ma & Quavo – “Push It (Remix)”

https://soundcloud.com/odd-couple/sets/liberation

oddCouple – Liberation

G Perico – “Finally Off Parole”

Termanology ft. Joey Bada$$ – “Top Shotta”

Buddy – “Shine”

Ta’East – “Blackmale”

PremRock & Fresh Kils ft. Homeboy Sandman & Brandon Dramatic – “Like This”

https://soundcloud.com/xrahmaan/showyou

Rahmaan – “Show You”