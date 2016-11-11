Lil Wayne Links Up With Scott Storch In The Studio, Carter V On The Way?

Lil Wayne was spotted back in his natural habitat, the studio. He had Scott Storch with him.

With his Carter V album stuck in the Cash Money Records vaults and his public image taking a kick in the crotch last week, this photo of Lil Wayne in the studio is the best he’s looked in a minute.

Producer Scott Storch posted a photo of himself and Weezy at a studio, supposedly working on new music together. The duo can be seen standing next to each other, both giving the camera and their fans a one-finger salute.

Scott captioned the photo with, “Election is over and storch is at least here to make hits.”

Not absolutely sure what that message is supposed to mean, but ok.

The pair has worked together three times in the past, but never solo and directly. Wayne appeared on three Storch-produced tracks, Chris Brown’s “Gimme That (Remix),” Fat Joe’s “Make It Rain” and Mya’s “Lock U Down.”

Photo: Instagram