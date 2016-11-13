Jay Z and Zaytoven Hit The Studio, Collab Next? [PHOTO]

Atlanta producer Zaytoven has had one hell of a 2016, cooking up tracks for the likes of Gucci Mane, Young Thug and Future. Now imagine if he got into the studio with Jay Z?

Actually, that’s a reality. Zaytoven posted a pic of himself and Hova on Instagram with a simple caption: “JAYTOVEN”

While Zaytoven has lent his hand to basically all of Gucci Mane’s new material, Jigga hasn’t dropped an album since 2013. There is also that joint album that he’s had in the works with Beyoncé, allegedly (read: they’re still deciding when to drop it).

Or, maybe a standalone Jay Z and Zaytoven project could be in the plans since Watch The Throne 2 is a non-starter?

So many questions.

—

Photo: Instagram