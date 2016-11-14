WATCH: Drake ft. 21 Savage – “Sneakin'” [VIDEO]

Drake goes lo-fi for the visual for “Sneakin’,” featuring his latest muse, 21 Savage. The clip is like a smorgasborg of potential gifs.

The London On Da Track produced record will be appearing on Drizzy’s forthcoming More Life project, or “playlist” as he refers to it.

If you rock a hoodie with a big ass chain and a fur, give credit to Drake. Also, the locale for all those whips and chicks seen in the video is his crib.

Watch the video for “Sneakin'” below. Be sure your Apple Music subscription is up to date.

Photo: screen cap