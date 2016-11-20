Kanye West Blasts Beyoncé and Jay Z, Full Cancellation On Deck

Kanye West went full Kanye West, in all the wrong ways. Last night at a Saint Pablo show in Sacramento, Yeezy went on another rant—no surprise there—but this time he dared to insult Beyoncé (and Jay Z, but he’s done that before).

Yeezy cut the show to about half an hour, after reportedly being over an hour late, and used a gang of his stage time to come for Bey and Hova.

West dropped some insider info regarding the VMAs. “Beyoncé. I was hurt because I heard that you said you wouldn’t perform unless you won Video of the Year over me and over ‘Hotline Bling,'” said Yeezy. “In MY opinion, now don’t go dissing Beyoncé, she is great. Taylor Swift is great. We are all great people. We are all equal. But sometimes we be playing the politics too much and forgetting [sic] who we are just to win. F*ck winning, f*ck looking cool. F*ck looking cool. F*ck being cool. F*ck all that, bruh.”

Let’s point out that this is Kanye West suddenly saying winning isn’t everything. Irony much?

He continued, “I’ve been sent here to give y’all my truth even at the risk of my own life, my own success, my own career. Jay Z, call me, bruh. You still ain’t call me. Hey burj, Jay Z, I know you got killers. Please don’t send them at my head. Please call me. Talk to me like a man.”

Also, if Jay Z still hasn’t called you, maybe that’s the message you’re failing to comprehend?

Anyway, the Beyhive is surely poised to attack.

See Kanye West go off the rails below.

Kanye better tread lightly…if there is one thing he probably cannot withstand, its an attack from the Beyhive 😭😭😭😭https://t.co/xzNKPFsrpu — Chalky White (@LogicalHater) November 20, 2016

